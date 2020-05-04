Coronavirus Lockdown: Over 2,000 foreign nationals still in Goa, says FRRO SP

There are over 2,000 foreign nationals in Goa even after 6,000 were evacuated in the midst of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a Foreigner Regional Registration official said on Monday.

FRRO Superintendent of Police Bosco George said there were 8,0000 foreign nationals in Goa when lockdown began in the last week of March.

"Those on tourist visas are not registered with the FRRO. However, those who were are here on business visas are registered. While 6,000 left for their native countries with the help of the Ministry of Home Affairs, over 2,0000 foreign nationals are still in Goa, a sizable number being that of Russians," George informed.

He said several foreigners were living in unauthorized guest houses when lockdown was announced and it was tough to trace many of them initially.

He said many foreigners who arrived in the state were holidaying in Gokarn beach in neighbouring Karnataka when the lockdown was announced.

The SP said several foreign nationals, especially from European countries, are reluctant to go back and have applied for visa extension here.