Coronavirus lockdown: Over 20,400 liquor home delivery orders placed on Sunday in Maharashtra

As many as 20,485 people placed orders for home delivery of liquor across the state on Sunday, an top official of the excise department said.

The home delivery of liquor has been started in Maharashtra from May 15.

"The total orders delivered at home in the last three days is 34,187. The state has been reporting daily average revenue generation of Rs 42 crore through liquor sale," state excise commissioner Kantilal Umap told PTI.

There are 10,791 liquor shops in the state, of which only 4,713 are operational at present, he added.

"On May 15, the first day of the liquor home delivery service, the excise department reported 4,875 home deliveries. The figure doubled on Saturday with 8,268 such deliveries. Sunday's figure is 20,485," he said.

With this, 34,187 orders of home delivery have been completed so far, Umap said.

"The excise department also received some complaints about people facing hurdles while operating iOS system to access its portal for obtaining online liquor consumption permit. The department is working on fixing it," he said.

Of the 36 districts in Maharashtra, liquor shops are opened in non-containment zones of 27 districts.

Gadchiroli, Wardha and Chandrapur are the three 'dry' districts, while Aurangabad, Beed and Parbhani have so far not started liquor shops.

The local authorities in Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban and Osmanabad districts have kept the liquor shops shut citing possible violation of physical distancing norm.