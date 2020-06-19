Coronavirus Lockdown: Weddings with 50 people in attendance to be allowed in Maharashtra

Weddings with 50 people to be allowed in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday said weddings ceremonies will be allowed in the state with an attendance cap of 50 people.

Wadettiwar, also minister for Disaster Management, said social distancing norms will have to be followed strictly as well as wearing of masks, adding open spaces, residential premises, non-AC halls will be allowed to host such functions.

A government resolution (GR) will be issued on this subject in two days, he added.

