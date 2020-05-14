Workers crowd at Maharashtra's Kolhapur highway

Coronavirus Lockdown: Workers gather at Maharashtra's Kolhapur highway, demand passage home

PTI
PTI,
  • May 14 2020, 15:37 ist
  • updated: May 14 2020, 15:37 ist

Hundreds of migrant labourers gathered on Pune-Bengaluru Highway in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Thursday, demanding special trains to their hometowns in the northern states, police said.

Labourers from Shiroli MIDC, who were stranded since the COVID-19 lockdown was enforced, gathered on the highway to voice their demands, the official said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

As the crowd swelled in the area, the police were deployed to convince the protesting labourers to clear out and subsequently the district collector and police superintendent also reached the spot, he said.

The authorities were trying to convince the migrants that they will be allowed to return to their home states depending on the availability of trains, he added.

Labourers, who were predominantly from Uttar Pradesh, said they wished to head to their hometowns, as they had left their living quarters and did not have work or means to survive the lockdown, the official said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Kolhapur
Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus lockdown
migrant workers

What's Brewing

Address mental health needs amid COVID-19 pandemic: UN

Address mental health needs amid COVID-19 pandemic: UN

Attacks deal Trump's long-shot Afghan peace push a blow

Attacks deal Trump's long-shot Afghan peace push a blow

Asymptomatic cats spread virus to other cats in lab

Asymptomatic cats spread virus to other cats in lab

'Nirav Modi told me he would get me killed'

'Nirav Modi told me he would get me killed'

Fake texts on ICMR lists on Dos, Don'ts post lockdown

Fake texts on ICMR lists on Dos, Don'ts post lockdown

RSS watchword Swadeshi could be BJP's next big thing

RSS watchword Swadeshi could be BJP's next big thing

How safe are our children from COVID-19?

How safe are our children from COVID-19?

 