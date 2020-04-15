Youth arrested, journalist booked over Bandra gathering

Coronavirus lockdown: Youth arrested, journalist booked over Bandra migrants gathering

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 15 2020, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 12:41 ist
representative image (PTI Photo)

Acting swiftly regarding the incident of a huge gathering of migrant workers in Bandra, the Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested a youth for posts on social media platforms. 

The youth, Vinay Dubey, a social activist from Airoli in Navi Mumbai, was arrested and brought to Mumbai. He would be produced in a court later in the evening.

A Osmanabad-based journalist with a Marathi news channel has also been booked. 

 

The Bandra police station has filed an FIR registered under sections 143 (Whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Besides, section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act has also been invoked against them.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Bandra
Mumbai
Lockdown
Coronavirus lockdown
Migrants
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

 