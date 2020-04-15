Coronavirus lockdown: Youth arrested, journalist booked over Bandra migrants gathering

Acting swiftly regarding the incident of a huge gathering of migrant workers in Bandra, the Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested a youth for posts on social media platforms.

The youth, Vinay Dubey, a social activist from Airoli in Navi Mumbai, was arrested and brought to Mumbai. He would be produced in a court later in the evening.

A Osmanabad-based journalist with a Marathi news channel has also been booked.

The Bandra police station has filed an FIR registered under sections 143 (Whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Besides, section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act has also been invoked against them.