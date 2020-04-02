Coronavirus: Maharashtra figure cross 400

The COVID-19 toll in Maharashtra has shot to 19 even as the positive cases rose to 416.

According to an official of the Public Health and Family Welfare department, so far 42 persons have been discharged.

The new 81 positive cases include 57 from Mumbai, 9 from Pune, 9 form Ahmednagar, 5 from Thane and 1 from Buldhana.

Meanwhile, the state has identified nearly 1400 persons who had attended the Tableegi Jamaat congregation in Delhi and they are being quarantined.

Around 40 health workers of Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali in Mumbai have been quarantined after a patient undergoing treatment at the hospital was found to be COVID-19 positive.