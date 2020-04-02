Coronavirus: Maharashtra figure cross 400

The COVID-19 toll in Maharashtra has shot to 19 even as the positive cases rose to 416.
According to an official of the Public Health and Family Welfare department, so far 42 persons have been discharged.
For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here
The new 81 positive cases include 57 from Mumbai, 9 from Pune, 9 form Ahmednagar, 5 from Thane and 1 from Buldhana.
Meanwhile, the state has identified nearly 1400 persons who had attended the Tableegi Jamaat congregation in Delhi and they are being quarantined.
Around 40 health workers of Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali in Mumbai have been quarantined after a patient undergoing treatment at the hospital was found to be COVID-19 positive.
Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan
Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight
Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting
Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus
India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes
How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis
Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times
Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice
Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?