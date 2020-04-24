Coronavirus: Maharashtra gets permission for pool testing, plasma therapy

At a time when the coronavirus positive cases are zooming in Maharashtra, the Centre on Friday accorded approval to conduct pool testing and plasma therapy to arrest the spread of the deadly pandemic.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The Ministry of Health and Family welfare has given the formal permission, Maharashtra's Public Heath Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The state got the permission after Union Health Minister Dr Harshavardhan conducted a meeting health ministers of all states through video-conference.