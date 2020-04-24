Coronavirus: Maharashtra gets permission for pool testing, plasma therapy

COVID-19: Pool testing, plasma therapy approved in Maha

Mrityunjay Bose 
At a time when the coronavirus positive cases are zooming in Maharashtra, the Centre on Friday accorded approval to conduct pool testing and plasma therapy to arrest the spread of the deadly pandemic. 

The Ministry of Health and Family welfare has given the formal permission,  Maharashtra's Public Heath Minister Rajesh Tope said. 

The state got the permission after Union Health Minister Dr Harshavardhan conducted a meeting health ministers of all states through video-conference.

