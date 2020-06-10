Coronavirus: Maharashtra govt requests Centre to start local trains

The Maharashtra government has reiterated its request to the Centre and Ministry of Railways to start suburban train services in Mumbai for people engaged in emergency services.

The financial capital of Mumbai and the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) is totally dependent on the suburban train services, which is considered the lifeline of the city.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has started Mission Begin Again as part of the unlocking after lockdown to contain COVID-19 spread. The government wants to start train services of Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR).

"We have requested the government to start train services for people in emergency services like nurses, ward boys, and so on," Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab said.

"The Modi-government should allow suburban trains to start immediately for the essential services. The hospitals in Mumbai, in particular, are not able to give services to people who save lives due to shortage of staff who come from far away and need trains to travel," state Housing Minister Dr Jitendra Awhad said.

More than 80 lakh people use Mumbai's suburban network daily that is spread across six lines covering 390-odd km and 157 stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The CR and WR collectively run 3,029 services daily.