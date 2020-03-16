Coronavirus: Maharashtra govt to tag people under self-quarantine

In an unprecedented step for the larger public interest to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra government on Monday decided to tag people who are under 100% self-quarantine.

In Maharashtra, so far there are 38 COVID-19 positive cases which make nearly one-third of the cases in India.

The government would put a "stamp" on the left hand of the person who are 100 per cent self-quarantined so that they can be easily identified.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, during which he spoke to divisional commissioners and district collectors.

"The decision to tag people under home quarantine is in larger public interest...basically it would mention that the person has been quarantined till 31 March," state health minister Rajesh Tope said.

In Mumbai alone, more than 500 persons are in self-quarantine.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, from Tuesday, the general public will not be allowed in Mantralaya, the state secretariat and Raj Bhavan.