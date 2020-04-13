Coronavirus: Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad quarantines self

COVID-19: Maha minister Jitendra Awhad quarantines self

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 13 2020, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 14:13 ist
Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad. (File Photo)

)Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Monday decided to quarantine himself after he came in contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

A police official with whom the minister interacted recently has tested positive for coronavirus. Hence, as a precaution, Awhad has decided to self-quarantine for the next few days, a source said.

Awhad represents Thane district's Kalwa-Mumbra Assembly constituency, where several coronavirus cases have been found in the last couple of weeks.

He is the first state minister to quarantine self.

Awhad recently urged citizens of his constituency to stay indoors or else it could prove fatal.

