Coronavirus Maharashtra legislature session curtailed amid COVID-19 fear

As health concerns are compounded because of Coronavirus/Covid-19, with 10 cases reported in Maharashtra, the ongoing budget session is set to be curtailed.

In Maharashtra, there have been 8 cases in Pune and two in Mumbai, the commercial capital of India. The budget session was to end on March 20 but now it would end on Saturday.

"We have to take necessary precautions," Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday night.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that there was no reason to panic. "During the session, lot of officers are in Mumbai... we want officers at the field level," said Pawar, who is the Guardian Minister of Pune, where the maximum of 8 cases have been reported.

Thackeray and Pawar, held a meeting with Assembly Speaker Nana Patole, Council Chairman Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and his counterpart in Council Praveen Darekar, to discuss the issue.

"There was an agreement on the issue of curtailing the session but the permission of the two Houses are needed," Pawar said, adding that on Thursday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab would table resolutions in Assembly and Councils.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari would also have to be informed for a prorogation order.

On the IPL schedule, Thackeray said: "We are of the opinion that there should not be any crowd. We have heard that IPL organisers have said that there could be matches without spectators... but we are yet to hear from them officially."