Coronavirus: Maharashtra, Mumbai record highest figures 

The spike of cases worsened in Maharashtra and India's financial capital of Mumbai with the highest number of casualties and positive COVID-19 cases being reported on Saturday.

The total progressive cases of the deadly pandemic has now crossed 30,000. The western Indian state recorded 67 deaths which include 41 in Mumbai alone.

This pushed the progressive death toll to 1,135 and 696, respectively. The total positive cases in Maharashtra and Mumbai has shot up to 30,706 and 18,555, respectively.

So far 7,088 patients have been discharged including 525 on Saturday. There were 67 COVID-19 related deaths 41 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, 7 in Pune, 7 in Thane city, 5 in Aurangabad city, 3 in Jalgaon, 2 in Mira-Bhayandar, 1 was recorded in Nashik city and 1 in Solapur city.

Out of the 67 deaths today, 47 were men and 20 women. 38 of them aged over 60 years, 25 were from the age group 40 to 59 years and 4 were aged less than 40 years. 44 out of 67 patients (66%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. The death toll in COVID-19 patients has now gone up to 1135 in the state.

Out of the total deaths reported on Saturday, 22 occurred in the last 24 hours and rest are from the period 14 April to 14 May, those were validated and added on Saturday.

Out of 2,61,783 laboratory samples, 2,31,071 were negative and 30,706 have been tested positive for coronavirus till date.