Coronavirus: Maharashtra's death toll crosses 1,000 mark

Nearly two months after the first set of COVID-19 cases were reported, Maharashtra's death toll crossed 1,000 on Thursday.

In the past 24 hours, 44 deaths were reported taking the toll to 1,019. The first case that was reported in Maharashtra was on 9 March when a Pune-based couple, with a travel history to Dubai, tested positive.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The first death was reported in Mumbai, on 17 March when a 64-year-old person, with a travel history to Dubai, passed away.

On Thursday, the highest 24-hour increase of 1,602 cases were reported. As of now, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 27,524.

As many as 512 patients discharged on Thursday taking the total to 6059 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until today.

Of the 44 deaths in the state, 25 were reported in Mumbai, the worst-affected place of the country, where cases are expected to peak during end of May.

Out of 2,40,145 laboratory samples, 2,12,621 were negative and 27,524 have been tested positive for coronavirus till date.

Out of the 44 deaths on Thursday, 31 were men and 13 were women. 21 of them aged over 60 years, 20 were from the age group 40 to 59 years and 3 were aged less than 40 years. 34 out of 44 patients (77%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.