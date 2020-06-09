Coronavirus: Maharashtra's Golden Triangle has over 78,000 COVID-19 positive cases, 2,600 plus deaths

The Mumbai-Pune-Nashik belt, often referred to as the Golden Triangle of Maharashtra, has over 78,000-plus COVID-19 positive cases and 2,600-plus deaths.

The region comprises seven districts - Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Pune and Nashik.

The Golden Triangle is the biggest industrial belt of India.

If one looks at Monday's data of the Public Health Department, Mumbai has reported a progressive total of 1,702 deaths and 50,058 cases. If one takes into account Mumbai and the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) - two districts of Mumbai and Thane and parts of Palghar and Raigad districts -- the tally is 2,134 deaths and 66,640 cases.

On the other hand, Pune district that includes the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR) has reported a progressive of 413 deaths and 9,877 cases.

As far as the Thane district is concerned, it has reported a progressive of 91 deaths and 1,592 positive cases.



If one looks at Maharashtra's total, the state has reported 3,169 deaths and 88,628 cases. The number of active cases is 44,374, nearly 50 per cent of the total cases reported.

If one looks at the deaths reported just on Monday, the MMR has reported 70 deaths while Pune and Nashik districts, 13 each.

"The Mumbai-Pune-Nashik belt is a highly congested belt, in fact, it is one large mega metropolis in a sense. The number was bound to shoot," said a medical professional, who is associated with both, Maharashtra Medical Council, and, Indian Medical Council-Maharashtra State.

According to officials in the Maharashtra government, one of the key concerns now is to tackle the monsoon issues effectively and prevent water-borne and vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, chikungunya, leptospirosis, jaundice, gastro ailments and swine flu.

In fact, Maharashtra in 2018 and 2019, has reported the maximum swine flu cases from Pune and Nashik.

