Coronavirus: Man held for cheating trader over masks

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating a woman trader on the pretext of supplying masks in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Wadala TT police said on Sunday.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Namrata Manocha placed an order through an online mart for 1.60 lakh masks which she wanted to export to her clients in Oman and France and gave Rs 4 lakh as advance to Abrar Mushtaque Bodle (23) whose firm claimed to supply such masks, an official said.

"However, after transferring Rs 4 lakh on March 5, she found the GST and ISO certificates furnished by Bodle were fake. Manocha realised the man had advertised on the online mart to cheat people," he added.

Track live updates on the coronavirus here

Bodle, an engineer, was arrested on March 14 under sections of IPC and Information Technology Act for cheating.