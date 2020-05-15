Coronavirus: Massive augmentation of beds in Mumbai, MMR

With a big spike in COVID-19 cases expected by the end of May in Mumbai, a massive augmentation of hospital beds is underway in India's financial capital. The capacity is also being enhanced in the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Area (MMR).

In Mumbai, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been categorised in three parts - Covid Care Centres (CCC), Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHC) and Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCH).

Three jumbo facilities -- MMRDA Ground at Bandra-Kurla Complex, NESCO Complex in Goregaon, and Global Impact Hub in Thane -- are expected to be commissioned in the next few days

"With the number of positive cases and deaths increasing, we are constantly upgrading our facilities," BMC officials said. The CCC-1, where suspects and contacts are admitted, have been expanded to 22,941 beds.

The CCC-2, where asymptomatic positive/mild cases are admitted has been enhanced to 34,329 beds in 241 facilities. Many CCC-2 facilities have been upgraded to have oxygen and ICU facilities including the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) at Worli.

The CCC-2 at MMRDA-BKC will have 1,000 beds, while the NESCO-Goregaon facility will have 1,240 beds. "With addition of oxygen facilities and ICU beds, the CCC-2 units would be able to treat moderate patients so that hospitals can be decongested," the officials said.

In fact, Mumbai's Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has asked for enhanced contact tracing and quarantining people so that the curve starts flattening.

Across the 24 wards of Mumbai, the Assistant Municipal Commissioners have taken over 180-plus institutional facilities like hotels, lodges, marriage halls and gymkhanas. These can accommodate 12,000 people.

For moderate cases, BMC has added 25 hospitals which have 1,139 beds for severe cases and 2,000 beds have been created including in private hospitals. The BKC facility is located near the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking about it, State Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray said: "The 1,000+ bed modular hospital being made in BKC... having seen it from it’s initial stages, the facility has come up in record time and will have almost 250 oxygen supply beds, 250 high dependence beds. Along with beds for oxygen, high dependency and lying in, phase 2 of this unit will be having a jumbo high dependency bed area purely for high symptom cases," he said.