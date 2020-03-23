Coronavirus: MNS chief praises efforts of Maha, Centre

Coronavirus: MNS chief Raj Thackeray praises efforts of Maharashtra, Centre

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 23 2020, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 15:56 ist
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Monday praised the Maharashtra and Union governments, as well as frontline staff, for their efforts to tackle the novel coronavirus outbreak.

He said he spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday on the issue.

"I had spoken to the CM about the current lockdown. I asked him to stop domestic flights as well which he said was under consideration," he said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

"I was surprised to see people venturing out in large numbers today despite clear instructions to not crowd at public places," the MNS chief added.

He said medical staff and police were putting in long hours during these trying times and were doing a commendable job.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
MNS
Raj Thackeray
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Newborn baby girl in Uttar Pradesh named 'Corona'

Newborn baby girl in Uttar Pradesh named 'Corona'

75 districts in India under lockdown: 5 things to know

75 districts in India under lockdown: 5 things to know

COVID-19 may hit e-commerce and IT badly

COVID-19 may hit e-commerce and IT badly

Janta Curfew: Bengaluru air comes back to life

Janta Curfew: Bengaluru air comes back to life

COVID-19: 75 districts across country under lockdown

COVID-19: 75 districts across country under lockdown

 