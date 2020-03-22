Coronavirus: Mumbai locks itself up to fight COVID-19; Section 144 imposed in urban parts of Maharashtra

Coronavirus: Mumbai locks itself up to fight COVID-19

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  Mar 22 2020, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 16:33 ist
Bandra- Worli Sea Link road wears a deserted look during 'Janata curfew' in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

 For the first time in history, India's business hub of Mumbai will be in a state of complete lockdown from Monday. 

The suburban train services of the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), run by the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR), the municipal transportation system,  private buses,  taxis,  autos,  cab aggregators in urban centres - would stop plying from Monday. 

The Sunday,  the Janata Curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi elicited a good response,  during which Mumbai-MMR virtually came to a standstill. 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded the scope of section 144 CrPC, which was earlier imposed in Mumbai-MMR, Pune, and Nagpur,  to the entire state. 

Besides, he also announced that only 5 per cent staff from government and essential services would be running the state.

Banks, stock exchanges, depositories,  clearinghouses,  power utilities,  communication set up,  will continue to function.

"These are testing times... I know it has been forced upon you but there was no option," Thackeray said. 

However,  he made it clear that the supplies of groceries,  vegetables, milk would not be affected.  "Please stay indoors,  that is essential.... in case you need to move out,  ensure that you do not go in groups," he said.

