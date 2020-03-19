Mumbai's dabbawalas suspend tiffin service till Mar 31

Coronavirus: Mumbai's dabbawalas suspend tiffin service till March 31

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 19 2020, 14:26pm ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 14:26pm ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Mumbai's famed tiffin suppliers, the dabbawalas, on Thursday said they are suspending their services till March 31 in view of the coronavirus situation.

Subhash Talekar, spokesperson of Mumbai Dabbawala Association on said the service will remain suspended from Friday as a precautionary measure.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Talekar said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed not to crowd on local trains to contain coronavirus and hence responding to his appeal their association decided to suspend the tiffin delivery service

