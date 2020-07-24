Coronavirus: Mumbai's Dharavi leads in plasma donation

After the rapid spread of Covid-19 and successful Chase-the-Virus strategy, Dharavi seems to be leading in plasma donation. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is organising screening camps in Dharavi.

Dharavi, the largest slum cluster of Asia, has reported over 2,500 plus positive cases and 82 deaths. Though there was a spike in April-May, the northward zoom was brought down following the Chase-the-Virus initiative involving 4 Ts - Tracing, Tracking, Testing and Treating.

The recovery rate in Dharavi is more than 80 per cent - higher than Mumbai's 61 per cent. Now Dharavi has large number of potential plasma donors. As part of the drive at Kamraj School, samples of 50-odd persons were collected.

According to BMC officials, details of prospective donors were noted and blood samples were collected. People with co-morbidities were not registered for plasma donations. After the samples are examined, the donors will be called in Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital at Sion, Sir King Edward Memorial Hospital at Parel and BYL Nair Charitable Hospital in Mumbai Central.

According to public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope, the government will set up plasma banks in Dharavi in Mumbai and Malegaon in Nashik district. Last month, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray last month launched Mission Platina, that will be worlds largest trial-cum-treatment project in the world.

The government intends to benefit and save around 500 lives of critically ill Covid-19 patients of Maharashtra.

"Convalscent Plasma therapy is now coming up as one of the most important methods in the treatment of severe Covid-19 patients in the absence of definite treatment drugs for the same," CM Thackeray had stated.

The trial will be carried out in 17 medical colleges under department of medical education and drugs, Government of Maharashtra and four BMC medical colleges in Mumbai - a total of 21 centres.

All critical patients will receive two doses of 200 ml of convalescent plasma. The plasma of recovered Covid-19 patients contains antibodies against novel coronavirus thereby fighting infection and helping critically ill patients greatly.