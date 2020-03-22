NCP asks MPs to not return to Delhi amid COVID-19 fear

Coronavirus: NCP asks MPs to not return to Delhi, help at local areas in COVID-19 fight

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 22 2020, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 15:49 ist

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday asked its MPs to not go back to Delhi and assist government agencies at their local areas in helping citizens to fight coronavirus.

The budget session of Parliament is currently in progress and many MPs had returned to their respective constituencies during the weekend.

"Request all MPs of NCP - LS & RS not go back to Delhi, please stay where you are and assist Govt agencies help citizens to fight the #Coronavirus pandemic," NCP President Sharad Pawar tweeted.

The NCP is a partner in the Mahavikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Nationalist Congress Party
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Sharad Pawar
Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha
