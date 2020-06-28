Coronavirus: No movement beyond 2 km radius from residence in Mumbai

Rattled by crowding and people not following social distancing norms and hygiene protocols, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday ruled out lifting the existing lockdown restrictions from July 1 in the worst Covid-19 pandemic-affected state.

"Relaxations does not mean the Covid-19 crisis is over....ensure that the lockdown is not reimposed, it totally depends on you," Thackeray said in his webcast.

However, he assured that the unlocking process as part of government's 'Mission Begin Again' will continue in a phased manner.

To combat the pandemic, 'Chase-the-Virus' will be implemented across the state even as plasma therapy is set to be aggressively promoted within the ICMR norms.

On the other hand, the police came out with a strict directive for Mumbai, preventing people from going beyond 2-km-radius of their homes - except for going to workplaces.

"Social distancing norms have to be followed, else strict action will be taken," deputy commissioner of police (operations) Pranaya Ashok said. "It is absolutely necessary that we all follow the norms of personal safety and social distancing.

However, many people in the city have been found violating these norms, thereby endangering their own health as well as that of others in their vicinity," Ashok said.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, all outdoor movements to be restricted for essential activities only.

"While moving outdoors, wearing of face masks is compulsory. Visit to markets, salons, barber shops etc. shall be restricted to those within a radius of 2 km from residence only. Movement outside this radius for shopping is strictly prohibited," he said.

Similarly, outdoor movement for the purpose of exercise is strictly restricted to open spaces within a radius of 2 km from place of residence. Movement beyond 2 km is permitted only for attending office or medical emergencies.

"Shops/markets not following social distancing norms will be closed down," he said.

Thackeray said that the state has been using various medicines for the treatment of Covid-19. "We have got permission now from Remdesivir, Favipiravir and people don't need to worry about the cost as the government is making them available," he said, adding that the state is emerging as a big proponent of use of plasma therapy.