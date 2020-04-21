Coronavirus outbreak: Central team in Mumbai, Pune

Coronavirus outbreak: Central team to visit in Mumbai, Pune

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 21 2020, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 19:14 ist
Representative image. (Reuters photo)

A five-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) are visiting Mumbai and Pune,  the two worst-affected places by Covid-19 pandemic.

While in Mumbai,  the team is led by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries,  in Pune it is led by Sanjay Malhotra,  Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power.
Joshi visited the BMC-run Kasturba Hospital,  that has the maximum patients. 

 

 
 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mumbai
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Pune
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

 