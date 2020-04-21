Coronavirus outbreak: Central team to visit in Mumbai, Pune

A five-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) are visiting Mumbai and Pune, the two worst-affected places by Covid-19 pandemic.
While in Mumbai, the team is led by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in Pune it is led by Sanjay Malhotra, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power.
Joshi visited the BMC-run Kasturba Hospital, that has the maximum patients.
Comments (+)
Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'
Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN
Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata
India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning
'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'
States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA