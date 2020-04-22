Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra gets permission for rapid tests 

The Centre has given conditional permission to the Maharashtra government to conduct rapid tests to detect cases of Covid-19.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"We will do 75,000 rapid tests soon as the central government has given us conditional permission for it," Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. Besides, the government has also taken a call to use hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a precautionary measure in some areas, like Dharavi in Mumbai.