Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra gets permission for rapid tests 

The Centre has given conditional permission to the Maharashtra government to conduct rapid tests to detect cases of Covid-19.
"We will do 75,000 rapid tests soon as the central government has given us conditional permission for it," Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. Besides, the government has also taken a call to use hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a precautionary measure in some areas, like Dharavi in Mumbai.
