Coronavirus: Over 3.4k inmates released from Maharashtra jails

The Maharashtra prisons department has released on bail 3478 prisoners till Friday to reduce crowding in jails due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

These prisoners are serving jails terms of less than seven years, they said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"While 469 prisoners were released from Arthur Road Jail, 350 were freed from Thane Central, 330 from Taloja Central, 275 from Yerawada, 151 from Amravati, 141 from Nagpur, 118 from Aurangabad Central and 100 from Nashik Central," he said.