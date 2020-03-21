COVID-19: Over 500 cases filed in Maha for violations

Coronavirus: Over 500 cases filed in Maharashtra for violations

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 21 2020, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 19:09 ist

Around 540 offences have been registered in for violating orders in place to stop the spread of novel coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

The violations include not observing lockdown, hiding or falsifying travel history, fleeing home quarantine, spreading rumours about the infection and advertising products with the aim of profiting from the outbreak, they said.

Track live updates on the coronavirus here

The Epidemic Diseases Act is in place in the state and violators are being charged under this law as well as provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act, they added.

Till Saturday afternoon,Maharashtra 188 offences were registered in Thane, 95 in Palghar, 74 in Ahmednagar, 44 in Solapur and 13 in Nagpur, an official said.

A man who was seen loitering on the streets of Dharavi in Mumbai on Friday despite being in home quarantine is among the people who have been booked, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Indian Penal Code
Disaster Management Act.
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

E-cigarette linked to bladder cancer in urine: Study

E-cigarette linked to bladder cancer in urine: Study

Top cop warns arrests if people ignore Janta Curfew

Top cop warns arrests if people ignore Janta Curfew

Man kills stepmom, goes to cops with bloodied machete

Man kills stepmom, goes to cops with bloodied machete

No lockdown for now, but will do it if needed: Kejriwal

No lockdown for now, but will do it if needed: Kejriwal

 