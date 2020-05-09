Coronavirus patient kills self at Mumbai hospital

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 09 2020, 20:42 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 20:42 ist

A 60-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus committed suicide at a hospital in suburban Andheri on Saturday, police said.

The patient was found to have hanged himself with his pajamas from a steel rod on the ninth-floor terrace of the hospital on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

He might have been suffering from anxiety or depression after being diagnosed with coronavirus, leading to the suicide, the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered at MIDC police station and further probe was on, he added. 

