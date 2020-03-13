Coronavirus: Ramdas Athawale's post making people smile amid COVID-19 fear

Amid the tension over the spread of coronavirus, veteran politician Ramdas Athawale has given some moments to smile.

His slogan - 'Go Corona.... Corona Go' - has gone viral on social media.

A Dalit activist, poet and humorist, Athawale is the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Narendra Modi government.

Last week, Athawale's 'Go Corona' slogan came in presence of Chinese Consul General in Mumbai, Tang Guocai, held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

"See what Ramdas Athawale’s iconic #GoCorona has become. It’s trending and being imitated on the Mumbai local train. #CoronagoCorona," social media expert and Internet evangelist Varun Singh said, attaching a video clip of people repeating the Athawale.

In social media platforms, #GoCorona is trending online.

There is also GoCorona ringtone. "The slogan has become very popular," said media practitioner Amit Shah.