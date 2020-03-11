Coronavirus reaches Mumbai; 2 persons test positive

The threat and scare of Cornonavirus reached in Mumbai, with two persons being tested positive on Wednesday.

In Maharashtra, a total of seven suspected cases have been reported which include five in Mumbai.

With Cornonavirus reaching Mumbai, the commercial capital of India and the state's cultural capital of Pune, the Maharashtra government is on a high level of alertness.

The state government had requested the Centre to allow examination of throat swabs in private centres.

At a Cabinet meeting held at the Vidhan Bhavan complex to review the emerging health situation and concern among the public, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed various departments and officials to prepare a plan to be sent to the Centre.

For latest updates on Coronavirus, click here

Meanwhile, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil has urged the state government to ensure supplies of masks and hand sanitizers through ration shops.

In Maharashtra, so far there are five Coronavirus positive cases who are undergoing treatment in Pune.

The two patients of Mumbai were close to the group of 40 that had visited Dubai during the last week of February.

The duo is undergoing treatment at the Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, according to an official of the Communicable Diseases Control Programme.