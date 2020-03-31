Coronavirus: Selfie-based AI solution tracking people in home quarantine

If you are in home-quarantine, just don't jump out, for there is a third eye tracking you.

Amid the increased number of suspected COVID-19 cases across India, a Bengaluru based company, Vijña Labs have started Home Quarantine Tracking Systems (HQTS).

It's a fool-proof Artificial Intelligence based technology for real-time home quarantine monitoring using selfie-based face recognition and geolocation tracking mobile app. The Maharashtra police have successfully started using this app to track individuals under quarantine.

The Maharashtra police has successfully used it in the Pune district. "The Maharashtra police wants to implement it in 14 other districts and the Kerala police has also approached us," Dr. Murali Kota, CTO of The Manipal Group and Co-Founder of Vijña Labs, told DH on Tuesday.

The tracking system enables an individual to register themselves with their name, phone number, selfie, and other relevant information. The individual then uploads their registration details using the app, following which verification is made against the existing master list of quarantined individuals.

Once registration details are verified, the app is automatically activated for an individual to upload their quarantine attendance in the form of a selfie along with location tagging. "This information is then sent to a private cloud-based AI server, which analyses the face and geolocation information in real-time against the registered individual’s information.

When the face and location data match against the database records, an affirmative quarantine attendance record is made into a live dashboard. If the face or location data do not match against the database records, a real-time alert is triggered for the authorities to take appropriate action for non-compliance of home quarantine rules," said Dr. Kota.

"If one moves out of quarantine, the police is anyway knocking their doors," he said. The frequency of such an authentication and tracking mechanism can be tuned as per the client requirement.

According to Gautham Pai, Promoter of Vijna Labs, this is the most advanced app available in India today for home quarantine tracking. "This app is simple to use and will be a boon to all the state governments in their efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus and ensure India comes out of this severe pandemic with least casualties," he said.