Coronavirus: Six deaths take Maharashtra's toll to 16

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Apr 01 2020, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 22:23 ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

In one of the worst days in terms of casualties, six COVID-19 patients died in the Mumbai metropolitan region taking Maharashtra's toll to 16.

A total of 335 patients have been tested positive in Maharashtra so far,  while 41 have been discharged, according to the figures released by the  Public Health and Family Welfare department. 

The deceased include five from Mumbai and another from neighbouring Palghar district.

The new patients include a six-day-old infant from the Chembur eastern suburbs.

Besides, a 56-year-old patient,  who is a resident of Dharavi,  the largest slum dwelling of Asia,  has tested positive.
A head constable of the Railway police and a nurse of a hospital too has tested positive.

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
