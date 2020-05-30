Coronavirus: Spitting, smoking in public in Maharashtra may land you in jail

Spitting and smoking in public in Maharashtra may land you in jail for a period of six months!

The Maharashtra government's Public Health department has decided to strictly implement the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Bombay Police Act.

"Spitting and smoking in public are not good habits. Spitting in public spreads coronavirus," Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

According to him, the first-time violators will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 and perform public service for one day, second-time violators will have to pay of fine Rs 3,000 and perform public service for three days and third-time violators will have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 and perform public service of five days.

Violators may also face imprisonment of six months to two years and/or fine.

The government has used the provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Disaster Management Act, 2005, to prohibit smoking and consumption of gutka, tobacco, scented supari and pan masala in public.

The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, also prohibits smoking in public.