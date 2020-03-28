Coronavirus: Stop exodus; arrange for food, stay of migrating people, says Maharashtra Guv Koshyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari spoke to all six Divisional Commissioners in Maharashtra and sought information about the incidence COVID-19 and exodus of people in various districts.

The Governor asked Divisional Commissioners to direct all District Collectors to take steps to stop migrating workers wherever they are, while continuing their efforts to prevent COVID-19.

The Governor also directed that announcements be made from public announcement systems in all major cities and industrial townships to appeal to people to stay wherever they are.

He further directed that people should be informed of the steps being taken to arrange for their accommodation and food by the government and non-governmental organisations.

The Governor further directed that people entering various districts of Maharashtra from other States or other districts should also be stopped and arrangements for their accommodation and food be made.

The Governor spoke to the Divisional Commissioners of Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik, Pune, Konkan and Aurangabad.