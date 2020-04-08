Tablighi returnees are like human bombs: Fadnavis

Coronavirus: Tablighi returnees from Delhi are like human bombs, says Devendra Fadnavis

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 08 2020, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 20:04 ist

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday called the Tablighi Jamaat members who had attended the religious congregation in Nizamuddin last month as "human bombs" who can potentially spread infection among large population.

The former chief minister also demanded that such attendees be tracked and screened.

Issuing a video message after meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Fadnavis said, "The coronavirus infected people who have come from the congregation at the Nizamuddin in New Delhi are a kind of human bombs. They can cause infection in the largescale population.

"It is imperative to trace, track and treat these people," he said.

According to government, coronavirus positive cases jumped across the country, after many Tablighis travelled back to their respective states. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Nizamuddin
Devendra Fadnavis
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Maharashtra
Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Low public spend on healthcare a challenge?

COVID-19: Low public spend on healthcare a challenge?

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

SC directs free test for COVID-19 at pvt labs

SC directs free test for COVID-19 at pvt labs

 