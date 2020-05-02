COVID-19 tally in Gujarat over 5k; 26 deaths in a day

Coronavirus tally in Gujarat crosses 5,000, 26 deaths in one day

  May 02 2020
The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat reached 5,054 after 333 cases were reported on Saturday, most of them in Ahmedabad, while the death toll rose to 262 with 26 new deaths, highest in one day, an official said.

The number of patients who have recovered and were discharged from hospitals also rose to 896 after 160 patients were discharged during the day, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Of 26 COVID-19 patients who died, nine had no underlying health conditions while 17 others suffered from co-morbid conditions, she said.

Twenty of them died in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad reported 250 new cases and Vadodara and Surat 17 each, among 12 districts where new patients were detected on Saturday, Ravi said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures: Positive cases: 5,054, new cases: 333, total deaths: 262, discharged: 896, active cases: 3,896; people tested so far: 74,116.

Satyajit Ray: A modern man in the black and white age

Migrant workers from Maha test COVID-19 positive in UP

Trump hopes COVID-19 deaths will be below 100,000

COVID-19: Cancer patients may face high risk of death

 