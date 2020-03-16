Coronavirus testing facilities being scaled up: Mumbai MC

Testing facilities in India's commercial capital of Mumbai for detection of COVID-19 infection is being ramped up significantly.

More than 500 persons across the city are under self-quarantine, according to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"Testing capacity is up to 200 tests a day but we are actively pushing for an increase by seeking permission from different hospitals to set up testing centres. We are also trying to expand testing facilities to private hospitals," Mumbai's municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said.

According to him, social-distancing is the key to containing the outbreak.

A lock-down has been enforced to prevent large gatherings by closure of schools, colleges, theatres, malls, swimming pools, and gyms.

"Although colleges and schools have been closed for daily lectures, scheduled exams will proceed. School officials are instructed to send back any students who show symptoms such as dry cough, runny nose and breathlessness," Pardeshi said.

According to him, students may also be excused from attending the exam, provided that they submit a medical certificate that states they have a cold, cough or fever.

Advocating work-from-home policy, he said: "We highly advise companies to initiate work-from-home policies wherever possible. If necessary, we will make this mandatory in the days to come."