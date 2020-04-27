Coronavirus testing labs to be increased to 60 in Maharshtra

As COVID-19 cases continue to mount, the Maharashtra government has decided to scale up the testing laboratories to 60.

"There were only four labs for testing of COVID-19 across the state which has been increased to 40, including private and government labs. Now, the number of labs will be increased to 60," Maharashtra's medical education minister Amit Deshmukh said on Monday.

According to him, the state government has taken immediate steps in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and started testing and treatment at all medical colleges coming under DMER, Ministry of Medical Education of Maharashtra government.

In these 40 labs, 7,000 tests are done every day. More than one lakh tests have already been done in the state which is maximum in the country till date, he said.

Since the number of tests is increasing, there is a need for more test kits which should be provided by the central government. Government hospitals in several districts including Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, Amravati, Yavatmal and Solapur are equipped with all the necessary machinery to fight against COVID-19.

There is a sufficient number of PPE kits and masks available to fight the pandemic. However, the state government has already sought additional PPE kits and masks from the central government to meet the growing demand.

Deshmukh refuted allegations made by the opposition that the state government is suppressing patients’ numbers and also termed it baseless.

He also appealed people to be extra cautious as there is no vaccine or medicine available for COVID-19 virus, and contact a doctor immediately if the symptoms seem to be that of coronavirus without any social fear.

"We have received several complaints especially from Mumbai and Pune regarding closure dialysis in private hospitals. Many hospitals were taken over by the state for COVID-19 treatment that led to the low availability of dialysis services," he said.