COVID-19 toll in Maharashtra crosses 100

Coronavirus toll in Maharashtra crosses 100, positive cases tally goes past 1,500

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 10 2020, 20:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 20:29 ist
A worker sprays disinfectant outside a sanitizer cabin to curb the spread of coronavirus, during the nationwide lockdown, in Palghar. (Credit: PTI)

The COVID-19 toll in Maharashtra crossed 100 on Friday even as the positive progressive cases went past 1,500.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

On Thursday evening, according to the report of the state's Public Health department, the casualties stood at 97 and positive cases at 1,364.


Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai bulletin with latest COVID-19 update 

In the Friday (April 1) evening report, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has confirmed 10 deaths in Mumbai city and suburbs,  while 218 COVID-19 positive cases were recorded - thus taking the total infections to more than 1,500.

The state's compilation report is expected soon.


Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai bulletin with latest COVID-19 update 

The BMC also said that contract tracing of 775 patients, has led to the identification of 4,028 high-risk individuals.  Most of the detected cases are asymptotic and isolated.


Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai bulletin with latest COVID-19 update 

In Mumbai itself, 16,000-odd tests have been conducted in government and private laboratories.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold

COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold

Studies saying warm weather slows COVID-19 inconclusive

Studies saying warm weather slows COVID-19 inconclusive

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

 