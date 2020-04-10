Coronavirus toll in Maharashtra crosses 100, positive cases tally goes past 1,500

The COVID-19 toll in Maharashtra crossed 100 on Friday even as the positive progressive cases went past 1,500.

On Thursday evening, according to the report of the state's Public Health department, the casualties stood at 97 and positive cases at 1,364.



Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai bulletin with latest COVID-19 update



In the Friday (April 1) evening report, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has confirmed 10 deaths in Mumbai city and suburbs, while 218 COVID-19 positive cases were recorded - thus taking the total infections to more than 1,500.

The state's compilation report is expected soon.



The BMC also said that contract tracing of 775 patients, has led to the identification of 4,028 high-risk individuals. Most of the detected cases are asymptotic and isolated.



In Mumbai itself, 16,000-odd tests have been conducted in government and private laboratories.

