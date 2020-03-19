Under-trials to appear before court through video-link

Coronavirus: Under-trials to appear before court through video-link amid COVID-19 fears

PTI
PTI, Kolhapur,
  • Mar 19 2020, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 15:03 ist

As a precaution against the coronavirus epidemic, under-trial prisoners at Kalamba Jail in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district will not be sent to the courts in person but will `appear' through video-conference.

With the state recording the highest number of coronavirus patients in the country so far, the government is stressing the need to curtail unnecessary traveling.

Jail superintendent Sharad Shelke said as per the government's orders, inmates will not be sent to the courts for hearings till March 31.

"Instead, all the under-trials will appear before the court through video-conference," he told PTI.

"We have three to four units of video-conference set- up in jail," he added.

The Kalamba jail houses around 2,600 inmates and 1,400 of them are under-trial prisoners.

Earlier, to reduce the crowding in jails, state Prisons Department had said it will request judicial authorities to grant regular or provisional bail to under- trial prisoners.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
trials
video conference
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Rupee slips past 75 per US dollar first time in history

Rupee slips past 75 per US dollar first time in history

PS5 technical specs unveiled

PS5 technical specs unveiled

Reliance Industries shares continue to fall

Reliance Industries shares continue to fall

Dating in the time of coronavirus

Dating in the time of coronavirus

 