COVID-19: Athawale's 'go corona' chant video goes viral

Coronavirus: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's 'go corona' chant video goes viral

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 10 2020, 15:13pm ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2020, 15:13pm ist
The video was reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of the coronavirus in China. (Credit: PTI Photo)

A video of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks chanting 'Go corona, go corona' at a prayer meet has gone viral on social media.

The video was reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of the coronavirus in China.

Track latest updates and developments on coronavirus here

The novel coronavirus, which was first detected in China's Wuhan city in December, has since spread to several countries, including India, and killed over 3,000 and shaved off several billion dollars from the world economy.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ramdas Athawale
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)
 