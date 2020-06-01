Coronavirus Unlock 1.0: List of activities allowed in Gujarat from June 1

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced further relaxations in the state starting June 1 keeping in view the latest guidelines announced by the Centre.

Rupani said that in most areas, except parts of Ahemdabad and Surat, the government has offered massive relaxations in the last 10 days.

“In this new unlocking effort, we have to continue to work with coronavirus without any economic blockade so that no work is hampered,” he added.

Gujarat on Sunday reported 438 new coronavirus cases and 31 deaths, including 20 in worst-hit Ahmedabad, taking the total case count to 16,794 and the number of fatalities to 1,038, a Health official said. A total of 689 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of the recovered patients to 9,919, the official said. The number of the active cases in the state now stands at 5,837 of which 61 patients are on ventilators.

Here’s a list of what activities are allowed in the state outside containment zones:

1. State buses and city transport have been permitted to operate without regional limitation. The condition being that state transport buses cannot ferry above 60 percent of their passenger limit and city buses, above 50 percent.

2. Two persons are now allowed on a scooter, on the condition that both of them are family members and are wearing masks. Small four-wheelers will continue to have a maximum limit of two passengers and a driver while the passenger limit of large four-wheelers like SUVs is now set at four including a driver.

3. All government offices are scheduled to function with 100 percent capacity from June 1.

4. Curfew timings have been changed from 7 pm-7 am to 9 pm-5 am.

5. Removing the odd-even rule, all shops and markets in the state have been allowed to open, given that everyone maintains social distancing and wears face masks.

6. As per the Centre’s guidelines, all hotels, restaurants, religious places are to start operating by June 8.