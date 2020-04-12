In Ahmedabad, wear masks or face fine/3-yr jail term

Coronavirus: Wear masks or face fine/3-yr jail term, says Ahmedabad civic body

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 12 2020, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 15:14 ist
Representative photo (Credit: AFP)

The Ahmedabad civic body has made it compulsory for people to wear masks in public places from Monday, owing to the coronavirus epidemic, failing which offenders will be fined Rs 5,000 or sentenced to three-year imprisonment, an official said.

"Wearing masks has been made mandatory for everybody while stepping out of their homes, starting 6 am on Monday," Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra told reporters.

Those who fail to comply with the order will be fined Rs 5,000 or sentenced to three years in jail, Nehra said.

An order to this effect has been passed under the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said. 

