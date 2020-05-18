Coronavirus: Wuhan-type hospital handed over to Mumbai civic body

The first of the Wuhan-type modular hospital at the Bandra-Kurla Complex is ready as Mumbai geared up for a big spike in COVID-19 cases. The hospital has 1,000 beds and it can be scaled up in future.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) formally handed over the Covid Care Centre (CCC) facility to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The hospital, located in the MMRDA Ground at BKC, was ready in a fortnight's time. Four such isolation and quarantine facilities have been planned in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region.

Metropolitan Commissioner RA Rajeev handed over the papers to Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal. Among those present were Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Aditya Thackeray and Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta.

The hospital has oxygen facilities, pathological laboratory, laundry, cabins for doctors and nurses, kitchen and pantries - and would be like any other modern hospital. The Jupiter Hospital, Thane, as a part of its CSR activity, has provideed the design and technical guidance for the construction of this hospital, while MMRDA bore the cost of constructing

the hospital.

Safety and cleanliness are utmost priority with sewage and bio-degradable waste disposable systems in place.

Furniture brand, Nilkamal, has partnered with MMRDA to help set-up a makeshift emergency hospital by supplying 1,000 COVID-19 quarantine beds, mattresses, and other furniture products.

Commenting on the initiative, Ajay Agarwal, VP Operations, Nilkamal Ltd said, “The project was commissioned in record time and with a keen eye on attention to detail. We are grateful to the MMRDA for believing in our capabilities and extending to us an opportunity, to do our bit. We are proud of our team that despite numerous challenges and limitations, we have been able to deliver successfully on this project and well before the timelines. We stand together in solidarity with the Government of Maharashtra, MMRDA and all bodies in this fight against COVID-19.”

Nilkamal’s quarantine and isolation beds are already in use at various hospitals across the country in Jharkhand, Solapur, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Thane.