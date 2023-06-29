Couple poses as customs agents, cheats cop of Rs 6.7 lakh in Maharashtra

A couple from Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly posed as customs officials and cheated a policeman of Rs 6.7 lakh under the pretext of getting him a car at a cheaper price, police said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, posted in the Rapid Action Force in Mumbai, the Nayanagar police here on Wednesday registered a case against the couple and another person on charges of cheating, they said.

The victim wanted to buy a car and came in contact with one of the accused, who introduced the former to the couple, claiming they were customs officials who could faciliate the purchase of the car at cheaper rates, an official from Nayanagar police station said.

In August 2021, the accused told the victim that they would get him a car worth Rs 9.7 lakh for Rs 6.7 lakh, he said.

The victim made the payment of Rs 6.7 lakh, but did not get the car, the official said.

When the victim enquired, the accused expressed inability to get the car and gave him a cheque for Rs 6.9 lakh, which was dishonoured by the bank concerned, he said.

The victim later lodged a police complaint, based on which an FIR was registered on Wednesday against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 170 (personating a public servant), 420 (cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police added.