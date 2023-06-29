Couple poses as customs agents, cheats cop of Rs 6.7L

Couple poses as customs agents, cheats cop of Rs 6.7 lakh in Maharashtra

The couple had promised they would help the victim acquire a car at a cheaper price.

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jun 29 2023, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 14:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A couple from Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly posed as customs officials and cheated a policeman of Rs 6.7 lakh under the pretext of getting him a car at a cheaper price, police said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, posted in the Rapid Action Force in Mumbai, the Nayanagar police here on Wednesday registered a case against the couple and another person on charges of cheating, they said.

The victim wanted to buy a car and came in contact with one of the accused, who introduced the former to the couple, claiming they were customs officials who could faciliate the purchase of the car at cheaper rates, an official from Nayanagar police station said.

Read | Mob lynching by cow vigilantes leaves one dead in Nashik

In August 2021, the accused told the victim that they would get him a car worth Rs 9.7 lakh for Rs 6.7 lakh, he said.

The victim made the payment of Rs 6.7 lakh, but did not get the car, the official said.

When the victim enquired, the accused expressed inability to get the car and gave him a cheque for Rs 6.9 lakh, which was dishonoured by the bank concerned, he said.

The victim later lodged a police complaint, based on which an FIR was registered on Wednesday against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 170 (personating a public servant), 420 (cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News
Thane

Related videos

What's Brewing

Eid al-Adha, Devashayani Ekadashi celebrated in K'taka

Eid al-Adha, Devashayani Ekadashi celebrated in K'taka

The ‘forbidden planet’ that escaped a fiery doom

The ‘forbidden planet’ that escaped a fiery doom

Scientists hear cosmic 'hum' from gravitational waves

Scientists hear cosmic 'hum' from gravitational waves

A record 100,000 people in New York homeless shelters

A record 100,000 people in New York homeless shelters

Smoky skies menace US cities, driving residents indoors

Smoky skies menace US cities, driving residents indoors

Warner bats through pain as he nears Sydney farewell

Warner bats through pain as he nears Sydney farewell

World Bank Prez Banga on 2023 list of Great Immigrants

World Bank Prez Banga on 2023 list of Great Immigrants

 