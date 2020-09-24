Court allows NCB to question Showik Chakraborty in jail

  Sep 24 2020
A court here on Thursday allowed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to record the statements of Showik Chakraborty and Deepesh Sawant inside jail in the drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The two, alongwith prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and others, are currently in judicial custody.

Showik, who is Rhea's brother, and Sawant who worked as a cook at Rajput's house, are lodged in Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

The NCB, in its plea before the special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said mobile phone data showed Showik's deep involvement in the case.

It also showed he was in touch with various high-profile personalities, and theseaspects needed further probe, the agency said.

It also wanted to question Sawant afresh, it said.

Special judge G B Gurao granted permission for an NCB team to visit Taloja prison and record their statements in the presence of jail officials. 

