Court grants anticipatory bail to Union Minister Narayan Rane, son Nitesh in Disha Salian defamation case

A Mumbai court has granted anticipatory bail to Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane in connection with a case lodged against them on their allegations vis-a-vis the death of Bollywood talent manager Disha Salian.

The father-son duo, both BJP leaders, had been claiming that Disha Salian’s death was a rape-murder crime and not a case of suicide. Besides, they had also claimed that both Disha Salian and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were murdered and the two incidents are linked.

The FIR was registered against the Ranes in the Malvani police station - after which they moved the City Civil and Sessions Court at Dindoshi in Goregaon.

It may be recalled that Disha Salian’s parents - Satish Salian and Vasanthi Salian - had complained to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women that the character of their daughter was being maligned repeatedly.

Last month, after then Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, met then Salian-couple, they said: “We are very disturbed by such reports…please spare us, please leave us alone…let her be at peace…we appeal to politicians, media and social media to spare us….we have lost our only child, our only daughter…we are dying daily, again and again.”After this MSCW Chairperson Rupali Chakankar sought a report from the Malvani police station and asked action to be taken against Ranes.

Soon after they received the anticipatory bail, the junior Rane lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

“In a democracy, it’s the duty of elected representatives to raise their voice wherever there is injustice. We shall do whatever that is required to ensure justice to Disha Salian,” Nitesh said.

According to him, the MVA was pressuring them not to speak.

“We are told that the Mumbai Police has prepared a list targeting several BJP leaders… Our demand is to probe the CDR records of Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey,” he urged.

According to him, during their interrogation, the Mumbai Police team wanted to know from where they got the evidence and why it was not being handed over to the police.

“However, we told the police that we shall provide all the evidence to the CBI,” he said.

