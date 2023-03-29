Court orders Sanjay Raut to pay cost of Rs 1,000 for seeking adjournment in defamation case filed by Medha Somaiya

Court orders Raut to pay Rs 1K in defamation case

  • Mar 29 2023, 18:37 ist
Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

A magistrate's court here on Wednesday imposed a cost of Rs 1,000 on Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for seeking adjournment in a defamation complaint filed against him by Medha Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

The matter was listed for cross-examination of Medha Somaiya by Raut's lawyer. But the lawyer sought adjournment for the day, stating that the defence was not ready for cross-examination.

Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewree court) P I Mokashi allowed adjournment, but imposed a cost of Rs 1,000 on the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

The next hearing will be on April 10. Medha Somaiya moved the court claiming that Raut made baseless allegations that she and her husband were involved in a Rs 100 crore scam related to the construction and maintenance of public toilets in Mira Bhayander area near Mumbai. She has sought registration of a case for criminal defamation against Raut under Indian Penal Code section 499.

