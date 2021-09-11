Court sentences man to 10 years RI for raping toddler

A court has sentenced a 49-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a toddler in Maharashtra's Thane district. Additional sessions judge Kavita D Shirbhate found the accused, a resident of Mumbra, guilty of charges under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.
The court also fined the accused Rs 10,000 for raping the two-and-half-year-old daughter of an acquaintance. The copy of the order passed on September 4 was made available on Thursday. According to the prosecution, the victim's family and the accused hailed from the same village and the latter was living with them in Mumbra.
On the night of May 5, 2014, the victim's family left the child and her elder sister in the care of the accused and went shopping. On their return, the family found the toddler lying unconscious and bleeding, while the accused was missing from the house, it was stated.
The victim's parents rushed her to a hospital, where the doctors confirmed that she had been raped, following which a complaint was lodged and the arrest was made. At least eight witnesses were examined during the course of the trial, it was stated.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
McDonald’s new attempt to Indianise its menu
Massive flooding in Delhi after record-breaking rain
On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history
Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’
SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism
20 years after 9/11, the Twin Towers are everywhere
Can Covid shots improve mental health?
Now, pay tax to enter Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh
20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims
Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais