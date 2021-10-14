Court to pass order on Aryan Khan's bail on October 20

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 14 2021, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 18:06 ist
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Credit: PTI File Photo

A special NDPS court here would pronounce its orders on bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and two others on October 20 in a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship off Mumbai.

After hearing extensive arguments of the investigating agency NCB and defense lawyers on Thursday, special judge V V Patil posted the matter for orders on October 20.

Read | Aryan Khan wasn't present during rave party raid on cruise ship, had no cash to buy drugs: Lawyers

Earlier, a magistrate's court had rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant. The three were among those arrested from the Goa-bound cruise ship on October 3.

