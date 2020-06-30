Covid-19: 10-day total lockdown in Thane city, Mira Bhayander

10-day total Covid-19 lockdown in Thane, Mira Bhayande

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jun 30 2020, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 19:03 ist
Medical shops and flour mills are allowed to operate as earlier, and so would banking services like ATMs. Credit: PTI Photo

Thane city will observe a total lockdown between July 2-12 to contain the coronavirus outbreak, municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma said on Tuesday.

Non-essential services will not operate during this period, and nor would movement of vehicles for proposes other than medical and essential travel be allowed, the order said.

Movement of all essential goods as well as perishable items will be allowed during this period, the order said.

In neighbouring Mira Bhayander, also part of Thane district, civic authorities re-imposed total lockdown, including closing of shops dealing in essential items, between July 1-10 to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The order of Mira Bhayander Municipal Commissioner Vijay Rathod said shops selling essential items, including bakery products and those dealing in food grains, will remain closed during this period.

Home delivery of food grains, vegetables, fish, meat, bakery items will be allowed between 9am to 11pm while milk and dairy items will be delivered at doorsteps between 5am and 10am, the order informed.

Medical shops and flour mills are allowed to operate as earlier, and so would banking services like ATMs.

As on Monday night, Thane city has 8,506 Covid-19 cases, which includes 311 deaths, while the number in Mira Bhayandar municipal limits is 3,175, with 142 deaths.

